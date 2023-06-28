Joe Chen shares weight loss method to lose 23 kg in 3 months

Once rumoured to be pregnant due to her weight gain, Taiwanese actress Joe Chen is back to share some weight loss tips.

The 44-year-old shared that the recipe is meant for patients who need to urgently lose weight due to heart problems.

The patients must stick to the diet for at least 12 days and then stop for two days. If necessary, the cycle can be repeated.

According to Joe, the diet helped her lose 23kg in a mere two and a half months.

She added that while she doesn't do sports, her "intensive" job could count as exercise, as well as her shopping hobby.

The recipe is as follows.

The Joe Chen diet

For breakfast, Joe recommends half a grapefruit, two eggs cooked in any way and two pieces of bacon.

For lunch, the same amount of grapefruit, a salad with an unlimited amount of dressing and meat.

The last meal of the day is the heaviest, and she suggests meat, preferably fish, cooked as preferred, along with another half of grapefruit.

For veggies, there are two options: Green or red vegetables served with any flavouring (butter is fine) or the same salad as lunch.

For those who need some caffeine to get on with their day, Joe recommends drinking a cup of coffee with a low level of caffeine or mild tea at every meal. For a snack, have a glass of tomato juice or skimmed milk.

Rules to be followed

Joe stressed that none of the food items should be removed from the diet, especially the bacon and salad. This is because the recipe uses everything mentioned to produce reactions in the body which burns fat.

She added that the grapefruit is very important.

Of course with every diet, there are also things to avoid. Joe mentioned that people who try this diet should refrain from drinking coffee as it affects the secretion of insulin and slows down digestion.

Water is fine and the foods to avoid are dessert, bread, white vegetables such as cabbage, sweet potatoes, potatoes, white onions, celery, as well as anything that is not mentioned in the recipe. Basically, all fat-producing foods containing sugar and starch.

On the other hand, red pepper, carrot, red/green onion, tomato, broccoli, radish, cucumber, lettuce and spinach are okay.

According to the actress, sticking to this diet will satiate hunger.

Joe claims that this diet will help one to lose nine catty (4.5 kg) in 10 days. She added that the weight loss only begins after the first day, and after the fifth, one should be 2 or 3 kg lighter.

Known as the Queen of Idol dramas, Joe Chen is known for being the co-leader of now disbanded Taiwanese group 7 Flowers and her lead role in Fated to Love You.

In 2008, she was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Television Series for the hit drama at the 43rd Golden Bell Awards.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com