Joe Chen visits Singapore, feasts on Michelin-starred food and Orchard Road wafer ice cream

One of the main things to do when visiting Singapore is to enjoy our local food and that was what Taiwanese actress Joe Chen did when she was in town recently.

In a Xiaohongshu post yesterday (Oct 7), the 45-year-old shared photos taken at Saint Pierre, a two Michelin-starred French fine dining restaurant located at One Fullerton, which is also famous for its amazing view of the Marina Bay area.

"Haute cuisine is an art. Chefs are artists of food. You can savour many layers on your taste buds with every bite. This is the fun part of haute cuisine," she wrote in her post.



A netizen also commented in her post with a photo, believed to be taken from an Instagram Story (IGS), that Joe took with her Malaysian husband Alan Chen, 36, at the restaurant.

The couple held their wedding ceremony in Langkawi last month, two years after they registered their marriage.

Enjoying fine-dining cuisine was not all she did, as she also had bak kut teh from Song Fa.

She also had ice cream in the traditional Singaporean way bought from one of the ice cream carts along Orchard Road.

In a separate post on her social media accounts today, she wrote: "Singapore's wafer ice cream. Guess which flavour I like best?"

The post included a reel of her tasting a slab of yellow ice cream sandwiched between two pieces of wafer, as she walked outside Ion Orchard.



In case you are wondering, she had corn, as she told a fan on another IGS.

Netizens on Xiaohongshu also shared that they spotted Joe and Alan at Ion Orchard and Takashimaya yesterday. Some requested for photos with her but were politely turned down.

