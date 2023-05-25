Joe Jonas cried in jealousy after brother Nick hired as judge on The Voice

Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when his younger brother Nick was hired as a judge on The Voice.

The 33-year-old singer made the admission when he joined a podcast with his two siblings Nick, 30, and 35-year-old Kevin - who released their sixth Jonas Brothers studio record, titled The Album, earlier this month - and added he heard the news while watching Fleetwood Mac play Landslide at New York's Madison Square Garden in March 2019.

He told The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard show: "It was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden] and as they're playing Landslide I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice.

"I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to Landslide. It was bittersweet, of course, 'cause I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed 'cause I want that f****** gig!"

Joe served as a coach on the Australian Voice for one season in 2018, with Nick going on to work as a voice coach on series 18 and 20 of the singing show before he was replaced by 29-year-old singer Ariana Grande.

Joe said: "I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, 'What the f***? But [Nick] crushed it and, you know, it was great."

Despite their sibling rivalry, the trio insisted on the podcast their overall aim is to see someone "with the last name Jonas" winning.

Nick also revealed he and Joe auditioned for the same role in Wicked.

But he said while they are "competitive" in "sports and other things" they ultimately support each other when it comes to their careers.

Nick said: "We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal.

"We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it… and naturally, we're brothers, we're competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like…"

Joe agreed, adding about the Wicked auditions: "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it's gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call…"

Kevin also revealed he felt "some of that" jealousy when Nick and Joe embarked on solo careers amid the Jonas Brothers band break several years ago.

