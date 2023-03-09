Joey Yung is in Singapore, guess where she goes first?

What is the first thing you would do after arriving in a new city for work?

Many of us with hectic schedules would probably get a coffee, and that is precisely what Hong Kong pop singer Joey Yung did once she landed in Singapore last night (March 8).

She went to Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin's cafe, Miracle Coffee, to get coffee with her team.

In her Instagram post, the 42-year-old said: "After returning from the UK two days ago, I was so jet-lagged that I felt dizzy. For the past few days, I have been sleeping more, trying to recharge my batteries and help my body adjust to the time difference.

"I went to bed at 10pm and woke up at 5am this morning. I still slept the whole time I was on the plane just now."

Joey Yung is in town for her concert, Love in Marina Bay Sands, to be held at the Sands Grand Ballroom on March 10.

"Once I arrived in Singapore, the weather was sunny. The first thing I did was to visit JJ Lin's cafe and enjoy a cuppa," Joey shared.

Her Instagram post was accompanied by a photo of her in front of Miracle Coffee, located at Marina Bay Sands, as well as her and her team members holding a cup of coffee each, looking recharged.

