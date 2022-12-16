John Krasinski not expected to return as Mr Fantastic in MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a bounty of cameos, one of which included John Krasinski as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic. Though, whether fans will see him in the tight blue spandex once more remains to be seen.

The actor revealed in an interview that he has not discussed the possibility of a future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether or not he will return to the role of Mr. Fantastic.

This is especially since a Fantastic Four reboot has been announced, with no actors attached to the project yet.

"There aren't any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan," said Krasinski (via The Wrap).

"Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to LA and play in our sandbox for a day?

"I was honoured to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I'm a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

In the Doctor Strange sequel, Krasinski played an alternate-universe Mr Fantastic alongside Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, Anson Mount's Black Bolt, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel and Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

All of them were maimed and murdered by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

"It's totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy," added Krasinski.

"But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn't my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.