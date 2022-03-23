John Travolta obtains license to fly Boeing 737

John Travolta has obtained a license to fly a Boeing 737 plane.

The 68-year-old actor, who has been a pilot for decades, was excited to announce the news on social media to his fans.

The Grease star took to Instagram where he revealed he had received his license to pilot the commercial aircraft, sharing a video of himself standing in front of an airplane.

He captioned his post: "A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license."

In the video, he says: "Very proud moment in my aviation history. To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license and it went very well. So, just sharing my moment with you."

The Pulp Fiction actor, who has always had a fascination with aviation, has been flying places since he was 15 years old and obtained his pilot license at 22. He owns several planes including a Boeing 707, Boeing 727, Bombardier Challenger 601 and three Gulfstream jets.

The Saturday Night Fever star was named ambassador for Australian aircraft company, Qantas, back in 2002.

He was also honoured at the 2007 Living Legends of Aviation award to celebrate "remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation".

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate Travolta on his accomplishment.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee commented: "Ata boy captain [sic]."

New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg added: "So very cool."

Travolta shares son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Ella, 21, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died from cancer aged 57 in 2020.

His family home includes an impressive runway and taxiway for his planes.

