John Wick 4 delayed by a year to 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is officially being delayed until 2023.

Although fans are disappointed that the movie has been delayed by a year, it is nice to finally have a release date attached to the anticipated movie. The action thriller film starring Keanu Reevesis now slated to release on March 24, 2023.

The announcement was made via a video featuring the Wickverse's switchboard operators. This delay comes despite filming being completed in November.

Aside from the new release date, the film's full title is also reportedly revealed to be John Wick Chapter 4: Hagakure.

In the meantime, fans of Reeves can catch him in The Matrix Resurrections, where he can be found sporting a beard and hairstyle that is reminiscent of Wick.

Aside from Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars Donnie Yen (Ip Man), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), and Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange).

READ ALSO: Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel but no one will make it

This article was first published in Geek Culture.