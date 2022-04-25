John Williams finally composes Star Wars theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Help us John Williams. You're our only hope.

It's been 45 years since the galaxy far, far away made its debut, and after all that's been said and done, you would think that no major, defining pieces are missing.

Except, as Disney found out, a theme song for one of the franchise's most iconic characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As fans would know *Spoiler Alert*, Obi-Wan dies early in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, which means that legendary composer John Williams never wrote a theme song for the character back in 1977.

The character's limited appearance in subsequent sequels of the original trilogy didn't warrant a theme song for the character either, but with the iconic fan favourite character making his leap into his own self titled Disney+ series, one was needed.

It was previously reported that Williams would return and it seems that Disney didn't even have to reach out to Williams, who has since retired.

Instead, Williams asked Lucasfilm if he could contribute to the series with a theme for Obi-Wan, revealed Obi-Wan Kenobi composer Natalie Holt, who is also the first woman to score a live-action Star Wars project.

"Obi-Wan is a legacy character that John hadn't written a theme for because he died quite early on in A New Hope. It's the only legacy character that he hadn't done." So he spoke to [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy and said, "I just want to write Benny a theme.", revealed Holt in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"So who can deny him that? And he did, he wrote the Obi theme, and it just embodies the spirit of the show entirely."

Holt's previous work includes scoring the Disney+ series, Loki, though it is the upcoming series about the Jedi Master in exile that placed her in direct connection with Williams.

"Obviously, I'm just thrilled to be mentioned in the same breath as John Williams," Holt says. "It's been exciting and overwhelming at times because I'm such a fan. I want to pay respect to the history of it, and do it justice as well."

