Liam Neeson open to Star Wars return as Qui-Gon Jinn but with a catch

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is set to reunite Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), but fans have also held out hope for a cameo by Star Wars franchise star Liam Neeson, who played Kenobi's master Qui-Gon Jinn in the first prequel film, The Phantom Menace.

Qui-Gon famously battled Darth Maul at the end of that movie and was ultimately killed by the Sith Lord, though his apprentice, Kenobi, dispatched Maul by slicing the villain in half soon after.

With the appearance of Force ghosts in the wider Star Wars franchise, opportunities have emerged for Neeson to reprise his role in subsequent follow-ups, though he has yet to appear thus far.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Though seemingly killed by Kenobi, Darth Maul did return in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the animated Star Wars series. He was also slated to make a return in Obi-Wan Kenobi before the series was retooled.

In a recent interview, Neeson doesn't comment about appearing on the Disney+ series, though he says that he is open to making a return, but with a caveat - if the return was in a movie.

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?"

Is this a misdirect, or did Neeson not film a cameo for the upcoming series?

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 27, 2022, on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.