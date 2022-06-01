Jon Favreau reveals The Mandalorian season 4 is in development

Even before the dawn of The Mandalorian Season three, show creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that more content are currently in the pipeline for fans. As it gears up for a return in 2023, a fourth season of the Star Wars series is already in development.

The confirmation comes by the way of an interview with CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022, in which the man indicated that he has started on the scripting process for Season four of The Mandalorian. Sharing his love for the episodic television format, he went on to detail how the growing slate of Star Wars shows are influencing his writing craft.

"With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly," Favreau said. "So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season four. It becomes - how should I put it - more precise."

The third season is set to premiere on Disney+ in February 2023, with a story that seemingly focuses on Mando's redemption arc. It's expected to continue the adventures of the man and Grogu following their reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, while also addressing the looming conflict between Mando and Bo-Katan.

Event attendees caught the first footage of the upcoming season during Star Wars Celebration, which reintroduced a handful of characters like Emily Swallow's Armorer, Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Captain Carson Teva, Amy Sedaris' Pelli Moto, and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze.

Apart from the new trailer release, there were a lot of updates and othernews about future and forthcoming Star Wars shows. These include the announcement of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an August release date for Andor, a first look at the live-action Ahsoka series, and the newly-revealed Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi & anthology.

ALSO READ: Christopher Lloyd joins The Mandalorian season 3

This article was first published in Geek Culture.