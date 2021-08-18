Joshua Ang welcomes baby girl, names her Lovelle Aurora

Just a few days ago, former child actor Joshua Ang announced with a sonagram that he's going to be a second-time dad.

This morning (Aug 18), the 32-year-old announced the birth of his daughter.

"I dreamt of you, even before you were conceived. Under the Northern Lights, that's where we met. So we name you, Lovelle Aurora," he wrote in an Instagram post, which also included photos of him, the baby's mother with her face concealed, and the newborn.

He has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is assumed to be his girlfriend.

"Today, a star is born, and I met the girl that I'll love for the rest of my life. You will always be my princess, till the edge of time. Love you lil one, for ever and always, Daddy," Joshua added in his post.

Last year, he went through an ugly public spat with his ex-wife Shannon Low, with whom he has three-year-old son Jed. She accused him of being abusive, while he claimed she denied him access to the boy.

He has since managed to see Jed regularly, as his social media account is filled with photos of their time together.

Joshua also seems to wear fatherhood as a badge of honour; under his bio section on Instagram, he describes himself as "Daddy to Jedaiah Leonhart & Lovelle Aurora".

