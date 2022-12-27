New beginnings: Joshua Tan marries doctor girlfriend, purges Instagram

At a turning point in his life, it appears Joshua Tan has chosen to commit to a new beginning on Instagram.

Joshua got married on Boxing Day this Monday (Dec 26) to his doctor sweetheart of five years, Zoen Tay, but he unexpectedly also cleared his Instagram account of all posts, save for two posts.

In one post — a video advertisement for a jewellery retailer — uploaded in October this year, the 32-year-old actor wrote to address his then wife-to-be: "And you, you make me feel loved."

In the video, Joshua and the 25-year-old Zoen shed a bit of insight on their personal relationship and what they enjoy about their other half, including an anecdote of how the former met her parents.

The other post is on a beverage promotion.

He has since shared a new post on his wedding.

And while Joshua's Instagram environment doesn't have much coverage of his joyous day, many other local artistes were present at his wedding and expressed their congratulations to the couple.

Said fellow Ah Boys To Men (ABTM) actor Noah Yap, 29: "Congratulations brother.. I'm so, so happy for you and Zoen! You guys are the role models for love at its finest."

"So glad to be able to witness this beautiful couple Joshua and Zoen's marriage on Boxing Day," veteran actress Aileen Tan, 56, said. "A blissful celebration — Congratulations!"

Showbiz veteran Chen Xiuhuan, 57, also shared her thoughts: "So happy to be celebrating this special day with you both!

"It is truly heartwarming to see the two of you so full of love and happiness! Wishing you the best today and always."

Tosh Zhang, another actor in ABTM, referred to Joshua and Zoen as a "power couple" and snapped pictures with them during the wedding.

And Tosh, 33, wasn't just there to congratulate the newlyweds — as one of Joshua's best men alongside other ABTM actors Charlie Goh and Maxi Lim, he also had a hand in a rap performance as they entered the wedding venue.

'Tosh is attached?'

While Joshua and Zoen may have been the stars of the show at their wedding, some eagle-eyed netizens have also noticed other points of interest at the event.

In one group picture, Tosh was seen standing with a woman with his arm around her, holding her closer to him.

A netizen saw this and commented: "Congrats to Joshua! Sidetrack: [Oh my god], Tosh is attached?"

A few netizens also noted ABTM actor Wang Weiliang's absence in a group photo uploaded by Noah.

Asked one: "Why is Wang Weiliang not invited? He's Lobang King. Where did he go? Getai?"

