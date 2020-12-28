Julie Tan, Jeremy Chan, Dawn Yeoh apologise for Covid-19 breach at party with Terence Cao, Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow

Not long after the big hoo-ha last week over four Mediacorp artistes — Terence Cao, Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, and Sonia Chew — flouting Covid-19 rules at a birthday celebration in October, three more celebrities have publicly apologised for participating in the very same party.

Actress Julie Tan, who is currently managed by veteran actor Li Nanxing's agency LNX Global, recently took to Instagram to reflect on her actions.

"I have made a mistake. I recognised the selfishness of my actions," she wrote. Noting that she has failed to be a good role model, she said she accepts full responsibility for the incident.

"I ask for your forgiveness and the opportunity to be judged on my response to failure," the 28-year-old pleaded.

Jeremy Chan, who is married to actress Jesseca Liu, also wrote in his Instagram post: "First of all, I would like to say sorry to all Singaporeans. I have made my family, friends and those who support me worry, I am sincerely sorry. It is everyone's responsibility to maintain social distancing and observe safety measures."

The 39-year-old went on to apologise for breaking the rules and acknowledged that he was wrong.

While she was not pictured in the group photo of the birthday celebration, local actress Dawn Yeoh admitted to attending the party in October.

"I am sorry I made a mistake. I had shown indiscretion and lapsed in social responsibility in the recent reported photo of the mass gathering. I have come forward to the authorities and shall take full responsibility for my actions," the 34-year-old wrote.

In addition to the apology statement released by Mediacorp on behalf of all the celebrities, the people involved have also individually posted on their social media accounts.

Terence apologised for making a mistake in "a severe lapse of judgement" and said: "I accept full responsibility for my mistake and I sincerely apologise for my actions. I am truly sorry."

Jeffrey shared: "I feel regretful and guilty for my wrongdoings. I am sorry to have let the friends and family who love me suffer all this and make them worry."

Shane was regretful of his actions and for risking the health of the people around him by disregarding safety measures. "I will do better, I will be better, and I will set myself to a better standard than I was. I'm sorry," he added.

Sonia, who was recently dropped by Mediacorp as the host in their countdown show, posted a long message on her Instagram account.

"Firstly, I want to sincerely apologise for my actions. Upon seeing that there were more than five people present, I should have removed myself from that situation, and I didn't. I'm fully responsible for that. This is by no means a way to make excuses for what happened."

She explained that she thought she was invited to have drinks with a small group of people and not a birthday celebration.

"It's been a really tough time for my family to witness how distraught I was the last few days. I feel terrible for putting them through this. I want to thank my friends and loved ones who have been nothing but loving and supportive, and I sincerely apologise to each and everyone of you in this space," she wrote.

