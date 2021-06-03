Jun Ji-hyun denies she and husband are divorcing

Popular Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun (also known as Gianna Jun) has come out to deny rumours that she and her husband are divorcing.

During a live stream on Wednesday (June 2) the YouTubers behind Garo Sero Institute claimed that her husband Choi Jun-hyuk was seeking a divorce due to his affair. They also claimed that Ji-hyun is refusing to proceed with the divorce due to the potential impact it would have on her numerous advertisement campaigns.

The YouTubers claimed the pair have been separated since December last year and that Choi has moved out of their marital home.

Soon after, Ji-hyun's agency Culture Depot issued a statement slamming the allegations.

"False facts are being indiscriminately spread online, and we have found intentional malicious rumours being created and posted that were derived from the Garo Sero Institute broadcast and tabloids," they said.

They added they would take legal action against the dissemination of erroneous information regarding the 39-year-old, who is starring in the upcoming Netflix special Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

Meanwhile, her husband seems to be poking fun at the rumours.

He changed the background of his Kakao Talk — a mobile messaging app used in South Korea — to a panel from the popular Japanese manga Slam Dunk, except that the text had been edited to say: "I… want to be Jun Ji-hyun's husband!"

The couple married in April 2012 and have two children. Choi is the CEO of the investment firm Alpha and the grandson of famous fashion designers Lee Young-hee and Lee Jung-woo.

