Jun Ji-hyun's mother-in-law contracts Covid-19, her agency releases statement ahead of her Netflix show Kingdom: Ashin of the North

As Korean actress Gianna Jun Ji-hyun prepares to launch her eagerly awaited zombie show Kingdom: Ashin of the North on July 23, Korean media revealed today (July 15) that her mother-in-law Lee Jung-woo has contracted Covid-19.

The 39-year-old's management agency released a statement, saying Ji-hyun hasn't met the elderly woman recently, and that she is in good health.

It added she will still attend the press conference for Kingdom: Ashin of the North on July 20.

The show is a special episode spinning off from the second season of the Kingdom drama series starring Ju Ji-hoon and Bae Doona. Ji-hyun plays a mysterious warrior who appears to be holding prisoner several zombies and knows the secrets of the resurrection plant.

The 92-minute episode, which tells the origin story of the plant, takes place in the north prior to the beginning of the plague which spreads from the southern region of Dongnae all the way to Hanyang, expanding upon the Kingdom's universe.

It will include the Head of the Royal Commandery Min Chi-rok (Park Byung-eun) as well as new characters Pajeowi tribe leader Aidagan and Seongjeoyain village head Tahab, who is Ashin's father.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be released on Netflix on July 23. AsiaOne will be attending the press conference so watch out for our report!

