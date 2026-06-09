Sooyoung from Girls' Generation and Jung Kyung-ho break up after 14 years

Girls' Generation member and actress Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung-ho have split after 14 years together.

South Korea media reported today (June 9) that their respective agencies Saram Entertainment and Management Oreum confirmed their break-up.

Rumours started this morning after netizens realised Sooyoung, 36, and 42-year-old Kyung-ho, known for his performances in dramas including Crash Course in Romance (2023) and Hospital Playlist (2020 - 2021), had stopped following each other on their social media accounts.

Reports also emerged that the couple naturally parted ways after growing distant due to their busy schedules.

Sooyoung and Kyung-ho began dating in September 2012 and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2014, and were one of the most beloved celebrity couples in South Korea.

Fans had anticipated their marriage announcement to happen soon after Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young married actor Byun Yo-han in February.

In December 2025 during the press conference for his legal drama Pro Bono, Kyung-ho was asked by the emcee to break some news that is befitting of his character Kang Da-wit, who creates issues out of small incidents.

Director Kim Seong-yoon chimed in, suggesting to him to reveal "at least a date", seemingly to hint at marriage between Kyung-ho and Sooyoung.

However, Kyung-ho reportedly appeared flustered and responded: "There's nothing like that."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com