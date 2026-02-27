Tiffany Young from Girls' Generation and Byun Yo-han married

American singer-actress Tiffany Young, 36, and South Korean actor Byun Yo-han, 39, have tied the knot after completing their marriage registration today (Feb 27).

Yo-han's agency Teamhope also said in a statement today: "While aware that the continuous news might cause them fatigue, Tiffany and Yo-han wished to share this news first with fans who have always supported them with great affection."

With no specific date or location confirmed yet, the couple plan to hold a simple wedding ceremony open to their families to "share their gratitude".

Tiffany, who is part of K-pop group Girls' Generation, took to Instagram on Dec 13 last year to share that she's in a "serious relationship with someone with good intentions", intending to marry him.

In the handwritten letter, she commended her partner as someone who provides her with stability, helping her see the world with a positive and hopeful perspective.

The same day, Yo-han shared his own handwritten letter: "I have met someone who makes me want to become a better person, someone whose smile gently warms my heart when I am tired - someone I truly love."

Teamhope subsequently confirmed their relationship, stating that they were dating with the intention of marriage.

In 2024, Tiffany and Yo-han co-starred in the Disney+ K-drama Uncle Samsik.

