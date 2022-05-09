Jurassic World Dominion marks end of franchise says Chris Pratt

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt has said that the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie will mark the end of the Jurassic Park franchise.

In an interview with NBC's Today Show, Pratt who plays Owen Grady in Jurassic World, said that the final movie of the Jurassic World trilogy "is like 30 years in the making, where you know, this is the sixth Jurassic film and it is the end of this franchise".

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

He went on to say, "Yeah, I really do think it's the end. You've got the legacy cast back — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum — plus the cast of Jurassic World, all our storylines converging in a way that is very much a finale."

Of course, this is just Chris Pratt speaking from his point of view as one of the cast. Hollywood being what it is, if something sells, you can bet that it'll continue milking the franchise. Producer Frank Marshall has previously mentioned that they intend to pause and take stock of where things are after Dominion hits theatres. In other words, if ticket sales are good, there'll be more dinosaur plans for the future.

Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth Jurassic Park film, and the final of director Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World trilogy. It takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world.

The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, B.D. Wong, Omar Sy, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Mamoudou Athie, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott and DeWanda Wise.

Jurassic World Dominion will be premiering on staggered dates worldwide, with South Korea getting it first on June 1, 2022. It hits theatres on June 8 in Singapore and on June 10 in the US.

