'Just recouping my cost': Addy Lee selling his Rolex collection before moving to China in July

SINGAPORE - Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee is selling his large collection of Rolex watches before his big move to China in July.

In an Instagram post on Friday (June 30), Lee, 52, shared a photo of 16 timepieces and wrote: "Moving to China to live in July, having a big sale of goods in my home."

"Brand-new Rolexes, all to be sold at a good price. Just recouping my cost, may even make a loss on some of them," he said, adding that interested buyers can make an appointment next week.

The Malaysia-born hairstylist, who is based in Singapore and China, also tagged an Instagram account for his watches, where there are more than 70 pieces listed, including Rolex watches with Mickey Mouse on the dial.

He has not revealed how many watches there are in total in his collection or for sale.

While he did not include the prices in most of his posts, he did put up a photo of a Rolex Submariner, saying he had three for sale for S$10,900, $12,900 and $13,900.

Lee has had a tumultuous year so far, struggling with health issues a few months back and undergoing surgery in March.

He subsequently left Mdada, the e-commerce company he co-founded with Singaporean actress-host Michelle Chia and Singapore-based Thai-Chinese actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit, citing ill health.

ALSO READ: 'Left with no choice': Addy Lee announces departure from live-streaming platform Mdada which he co-founded

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.