Justin Bieber blacklisted by Ferrari for changing car's colour and other modifications

Justin Bieber has been blacklisted by Ferrari for changing his car's colour to neon blue.

The Love Yourself hitmaker violated the Italian carmaker's code of conduct with the paint job on his white Ferrari 458 Italia as the brand has strict rules to make sure the prestige of Ferrari is maintained.

Justin once lost the car after a long night partying in Los Angeles back in 2016 and also put the vehicle up for a charity auction.

The website luxurylaunches.com reported that Bieber's other modifications included "ugly-looking flared fenders" and "aftermarket rims".

The site added: "That's an immediate red flag for Ferrari as the brand treats it as sacrilege."

Ferrari has rules that dictate that an owner cannot sell their car in the first year and that they inform the company beforehand so it has the option of buying it back. Unauthorised modifications are also frowned upon.

Justin, 28, is not the first star to fall foul of the rules as 50 Cent, Nicholas Cage and Kim Kardashian have all found themselves in hot water with the Prancing Horse.

Fabio Barone, president of the world's largest Ferrari drivers' club, supports the move to preserve the manufacturer's dignity.

He said: "A Ferrari is a work of art, so it's right the manufacturer sends the message that it has to be protected."

Meanwhile, Justin revealed that he had an "emotional breakdown" after marrying his wife Hailey Bieber in 2018.

The pop star said: "It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."