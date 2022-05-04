Justin Bieber had 'emotional breakdown' after marriage

Justin Bieber had an "emotional breakdown" after marrying Hailey Bieber.

The 28-year-old pop star tied the knot with model Hailey back in 2018 after years of dating on and off but admitted that getting married didn't solve his problems in the way he had hoped.

He said: "It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."

The Peaches hitmaker - who shot to fame as a 15-year-old with the release of hit single Baby after being discovered online by rap star Usher - has previously had several run-ins with the law and explained that he had to realise that he may not be the person he initially thought, owing to past "trauma and circumstances."

Speaking in a new interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, he added: "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

However, Justin - who previously dated the likes of former Disney actress Selena Gomez and reality star Kendall Jenner whilst Hailey was linked to pop singer Shawn Mendes - then added that religion has helped him deal with his issues.

He said: "But for me, obviously I've been so just very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself. Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."