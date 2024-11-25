Jung Woo-sung confirms he fathered model's baby

Actor Jung Woo-sung confirmed yesterday (Nov 24) that he has become a father.

This came after a South Korean tabloid named him the father of model Moon Ga-bi's baby son.

On Nov 22, the 35-year-old had announced that she gave birth to a boy, without revealing the father's identity.

Dispatch later reported that the two first met in 2022 at a social gathering. They stayed in touch and grew closer over time.

Woo-sung's agency Artist Company confirmed the reports and said that he and Ga-bi are discussing "the best way to raise the child", and that the 51-year-old intends to fulfil his responsibilities as the father.

His agency did not disclose the nature of their relationship and declined to give additional details.

"We have nothing else to confirm. It is a matter of the actor's private life."

Woo-sung is one of South Korea's top actors, rising to fame with the 1997 movie Beat, before starring in others such as The Good, the Bad, the Weird and Innocent Witness.

Earlier this month, there were rumours of him dating his Tell Me That You Love Me co-star Shin Hyun-been, alleging that they wore matching couple items and were seen at a wine bar.

Both parties denied the rumours, with Artist Company adding that the 'couple items' were "groundless speculation".

Woo-sung dated actress Lee Ji-ah more than 10 years ago.

