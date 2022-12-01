K-drama Connect actor Go Kyung-pyo has his neck checked by director every morning, here's why

Touching each other goes a long way for intimate relationships, but Connect director Takashi Miike kept his 'skinship' with South Korean actor Go Kyung-pyo strictly professional.

In a press conference for the upcoming Disney+ K-drama Connect at the Disney Content Showcase today (Dec 1), Miike confessed that he touched Kyung-pyo's neck every morning to check if he had lost any weight.

Said Miike, 62, jokingly: "Aren't psychopaths usually expressionless and cool-headed? You would expect them to have a slim figure and very little fat, but Kyung-pyo was a tad chubby and emanated a cuteness about him."

Despite Miike's notions of what a psychopath should look like, Kyung-pyo, 32, kept his rounder aesthetic for the show.

As he laughed and stroked his own neck and chin, Kyung-pyo responded: "I couldn't lose as much weight as the director wanted me to, so instead I worked hard to immerse myself in the role."

Kyung-pyo plays a killer in Connect, whose modus operandi leaves the police at a loss at first.

But the twist comes when his eye, stolen from Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) by organ traffickers, suddenly starts to ache — Dong-soo's special ability allows him to occasionally regain the vision in his stolen eye and see the world from the killer's perspective.

And while Kyung-pyo — who is also known in South Korea for his resemblance to Frozen's Olaf — didn't manage to lose enough weight for his role, the relationship between him and director Miike was one that they both cherished.

"I am a huge fan of the director," Kyung-pyo said. "When we were working together, he was very energetic and I felt a lot of passion and energy from the director which took our performance to the next level.

"His type of filming is something we've never experienced in South Korea. Although he was very strict and meticulous, he still remained considerate of our needs."

Jung Hae-in plays Ha Dong-soo in Connect.

PHOTO: Disney

Miike also shared his thoughts on the actors that he worked with for Connect.

"Fundamentally, South Korean actors differ in their passion for acting. Their skills as actors stand out, but their capabilities go beyond just their ability to act."

Connect also stars Kingdom actress Kim Hye-jun, and will be available for viewing on Disney+ come Dec 7.

ALSO READ: Park Seo-joon officially part of The Marvels and other Marvel reveals at Disney Content Showcase 2022

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.