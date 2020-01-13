Exo's Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend

Wedding bells will ring in South Korea's K-pop industry. Chen, a member of the popular boy group Exo, announces earlier today (Jan 13) that he will be marrying his pregnant non-celebrity girlfriend.

In a hand-written letter to his fans that was translated by fansite Soompi, the 27-year-old, whose birth name is Kim Jong-dae, shared that he was very nervous announcing the news to his fans who have given him so much love.

"I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with," he wrote, thanking the Exo members for their support and his fans for all the "undeserving love" they've showered on him.

He also mentioned a "blessing" that came his way that caused him to be taken aback, and how he "couldn't lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this," alluding to his fiancée's pregnancy.

He ended the letter by saying: "I will never forget this feeling of gratitude, and I will do my best in my place without changing, and return the love you have given me."

The news was confirmed in a statement released by his agency SM Entertainment: "Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance."

The agency also confirmed the pregnancy in another statement, and asked for the public's blessings. As she is not a celebrity, it would be difficult to reveal personal details like how far along she is or her due date, they added.

Chen's fans have been very supportive despite the sudden news, sending their well wishes his way.

I’m glad that Jongdae was able to tell us EXO-Ls about his marriage plans before any news outlets. What he did was very personal and I’m so proud of him for being brave in telling us about the next big chapter in his life ㅠㅠ



We wish you all the happiness Chen 💕Congratulations — ℓoey찬 (@kpoplover727) January 13, 2020

One of the happiest and proudest moment of my life as an EXO-L ♥️



Congratulations Chen. We know you’ll be an amazing husband and father.♥️



#우리_종대 #EXO @weareoneEXO — 👶🏻 Auntie-L Franzine 👶🏻 (@38yEaRoLdEx0L) January 13, 2020

