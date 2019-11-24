K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home

Goo Hara, former member of K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home in Gangnam, South Korea.

The police said that her body was discovered at about 6pm and investigations to determine the cause of death are underway.

The singer, 28, had just made a comeback with the release of Japanese-language dance track Midnight Queen on Nov 13.

From Nov 14 to 19, she toured several cities in Japan to promote the new track.

Wrapping up her performance in Tokyo, Hara wrote on social media: "I had a good memory, thank you all," in Japanese.

She was treated in hospital in May after she was found unconscious by her manager in what was believed to be a suicide attempt, South China Morning Post reported.

Following the incident, Hara said in a public apology: "I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion. In terms of health, I am recovering... I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues."

She was involved in a drawn-out legal tussle with her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum who was charged with assaulting and blackmailing the singer, according to The Korea Herald.

After her departure from Kara, Hara made her debut as a solo artist in July 2015.

