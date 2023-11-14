K-pop's Hybe, behind BTS, acquires Latin music label

SEOUL — South Korea's largest music label Hybe Co, behind K-Pop supergroup BTS, said on Monday (Nov 13) it acquired the music label of Spanish-language media company Exile Content in its first major foray into the Latin music market.

Hybe said it acquired Exile Music, is setting up a Latin America unit for artist management and talent discovery, and considering incorporating the K-pop business methodology typified by lengthy, competitive artist training and development to the Latin genre in the long-term.

A spokesperson for Hybe declined to give the financial terms of the acquisition.

Hybe is looking to tap into the rapid growth of the estimated US$1.3 billion (S$1.76 billion) Latin music market, as it reported a year-on-year growth of 26.4 per cent in 2022 compared to a nine per cent growth in the global music market according to its statement.

K-Pop's biggest global success, BTS, is on temporary break as a group while its members serve out mandatory military service in South Korea.

Despite BTS' absence, analysts said K-Pop artists' overall sales volume increased in 2023 compared to the previous year as more bands gained a broader international following.

