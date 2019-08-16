Kang Daniel the reason 'pink' was trending on Twitter yesterday

His album may be called Color On Me, but the colour that best represents Kang Daniel is, ironically, black.

If you're wondering why the hashtag 'pink' trended yesterday on Twitter in Singapore, the 22-year-old pop star may be the reason.

During a media conference at the Intercontinental Hotel yesterday afternoon, Daniel stated that he'd like fans to wear pink for his first solo fan meeting to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tonight (Aug 16).

When asked to identify the tracks on his album by colour, he explained that pink represents not only his fans, but also Through The Night, the first track of his latest album.

But why black? Daniel explained that colours are combined together to produce the dark shade, alluding to how the K-pop soloist possesses a multi-dimensional personality and diverse talents.

The K-pop idol and CEO of KONNECT Entertainment, an entertainment company he set up this year, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to fans for greeting him upon his arrival at Changi Airport late last night at 11.50pm.

Through a translator, he added that his desire to meet and interact with his fans played a significant role in his decision to use the regular departure gates at the airport, rather than the VIP route.

Of course, no Q&A for Korean celebrities, or any foreign celebrities for that matter, would be complete without questions regarding our nation's cuisine.

The last time he was in Singapore was as a member of Wanna One last July, but due to time constraints, he was unable to try any signature Singaporean dishes like chicken rice. However, he welcomed any suggestions of food that he should try.

So Singaporean fans, here's your chance to slide into his Instagram or Twitter DMs and recommend all the delicacies you think Singapore has to offer!

KANG DANIEL: OUR BUSAN TOUR GUIDE?

Given his recent appointment as Busan's "PR ambassador", it was only fitting that Kang Daniel himself introduced us to some must-see locations and activities for potential visitors to Busan.

Our handsome Busan tour guide recommended Haeundae district, replying in English: "The city has a great view - an ocean view - and a lot of tasty food."

He also mentioned activities such as hanging out with cats and driving through the city, although the former pertains more to what the idol does when he is back in his hometown.

Indeed, if Kang Daniel ever decides to stop being a K-pop idol and pursue a career in tourism, he would probably be the most popular tour guide in all of Busan with his killer combination of good looks, knowledge of the city and grasp of Korean and English.

That is a highly unlikely scenario however, with his burgeoning popularity. The star currently boasts a following of 1.9 million followers on his new Instagram account, which he set up only in March this year.

But we guess for now, Kang Daniel fans will have to put the pipe dream of having him show them around Busan on hold, and just be satisfied with seeing him in the flesh at his fan meets.

wongxuemin@asiaone.com