Kang Daniel the reason 'pink' was trending on Twitter yesterday

Kang Daniel at his press conference in Singapore on August 16, 2019.
PHOTO: AsiaOne
Wong Xue Min
AsiaOne

His album may be called Color On Me, but the colour that best represents Kang Daniel is, ironically, black.

If you're wondering why the hashtag 'pink' trended yesterday on Twitter in Singapore, the 22-year-old pop star may be the reason.

During a media conference at the Intercontinental Hotel yesterday afternoon, Daniel stated that he'd like fans to wear pink for his first solo fan meeting to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tonight (Aug 16).

When asked to identify the tracks on his album by colour, he explained that pink represents not only his fans, but also Through The Night, the first track of his latest album.

But why black? Daniel explained that colours are combined together to produce the dark shade, alluding to how the K-pop soloist possesses a multi-dimensional personality and diverse talents.

The K-pop idol and CEO of KONNECT Entertainment, an entertainment company he set up this year, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to fans for greeting him upon his arrival at Changi Airport late last night at 11.50pm.

Through a translator, he added that his desire to meet and interact with his fans played a significant role in his decision to use the regular departure gates at the airport, rather than the VIP route.

Of course, no Q&A for Korean celebrities, or any foreign celebrities for that matter, would be complete without questions regarding our nation's cuisine.

The last time he was in Singapore was as a member of Wanna One last July, but due to time constraints, he was unable to try any signature Singaporean dishes like chicken rice. However, he welcomed any suggestions of food that he should try.

So Singaporean fans, here's your chance to slide into his Instagram or Twitter DMs and recommend all the delicacies you think Singapore has to offer!

KANG DANIEL: OUR BUSAN TOUR GUIDE?

Given his recent appointment as Busan's "PR ambassador", it was only fitting that Kang Daniel himself introduced us to some must-see locations and activities for potential visitors to Busan.

Our handsome Busan tour guide recommended Haeundae district, replying in English: "The city has a great view - an ocean view - and a lot of tasty food."

He also mentioned activities such as hanging out with cats and driving through the city, although the former pertains more to what the idol does when he is back in his hometown.

Indeed, if Kang Daniel ever decides to stop being a K-pop idol and pursue a career in tourism, he would probably be the most popular tour guide in all of Busan with his killer combination of good looks, knowledge of the city and grasp of Korean and English.

That is a highly unlikely scenario however, with his burgeoning popularity. The star currently boasts a following of 1.9 million followers on his new Instagram account, which he set up only in March this year.

But we guess for now, Kang Daniel fans will have to put the pipe dream of having him show them around Busan on hold, and just be satisfied with seeing him in the flesh at his fan meets.

wongxuemin@asiaone.com

More about
kpop celebrities In Case You Missed It

TRENDING

Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he&#039;d wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Trouble in paradise? Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
54-year-old woman dies in lorry accident; driver arrested
54-year-old woman dies in lorry accident; driver arrested
Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore
Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore
Missing kayakers: Search continues for man as woman is confirmed dead
Missing kayakers: Search continues for man as woman is confirmed dead
Female SCDF officer&#039;s sex videos leaked online
Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Kang Daniel the reason &#039;pink&#039; was trending on Twitter yesterday
Kang Daniel the reason 'pink' was trending on Twitter yesterday
Hong Kong loses screen legends Lily Leung and Teresa Ha in the space of one week
Hong Kong loses screen legends Lily Leung and Teresa Ha in the space of one week
AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth
AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth

LIFESTYLE

Personal shopper, shoe polishing &amp; other (mostly) free services you didn&#039;t know about at Singapore&#039;s shopping malls
Personal shopper, shoe polishing & other (mostly) free services you didn't know about at Singapore's shopping malls
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat

Home Works

Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia

SERVICES