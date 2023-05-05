Kang Kang, Rio Peng and other Taiwan celebrities scammed of $5.2 million to organise BTS and Twice concerts, culprits charged

The victims finally have closure after five years but they might not get their hard-earned money back.

Fifteen Taiwanese celebrities, including variety show host Kang Kang and former 5566 member Rio Peng, were scammed five years ago of a staggering NT$120 million (S$5.2 million) to invest in BTS and Twice concerts and related events.

Professional concert organisers Yan Yunfeng and Zheng Qicheng were charged in court on April 27, according to Taiwanese media reports. They reportedly told their victims that they were the only investor for each concert and could earn profits of 40 per cent from each performance.

Rio, 45, reportedly lost NT$20 million while Kang Kang, 55, lost NT$5 million.

At a public appearance on Wednesday (May 3) Kang Kang told reporters: "The police said that among the 15 victims, I was cheated of the least amount of money!"

"Of course I hope to get the money back, but chances are low. Richard Chang (Selina Jen's ex-husband) was the one who contacted me and told me that his friend got scammed too, and hoped that we could all unite together!"

Kang Kang added that he had warned Rio after he was conned, but he did not know why Rio still got scammed in the end.

