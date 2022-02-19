Kanye West officially opposes Kim Kardashian's request for bifurcation

Kanye West has officially opposed Kim Kardashian's request for bifurcation.

The 44-year-old rapper has responded to the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's request to be declared legally single, court documents obtained by E! News confirmed.

The Stronger hitmaker's legal representative said in the documents: "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."

The Skims founder split from Kanye a year ago and despite his recent attempts to win her back, the 41-year-old beauty - who has four children with the rapper - has maintained "no reconciliation effort will be of any value".

Kim's legal team informed a court on Monday (Feb 14) that Kanye had been served legal papers asking to bifurcate their divorce - meaning they can be declared single before working out the terms of their split but failed to respond - until now.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim said: "No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time…

"I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021.

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

Kim insisted they both deserve to "build new lives".

She added: "[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

The filing of the proof of service document means Kim - who is now dating 28-year-old Pete Davidson - is ready for the court to set a date for a hearing on the matter.

The businesswoman also told the court her estranged husband was refusing to work with her on agreeing on a settlement, though they already settled on her keeping their $50 million former marital home in California's Hidden Hills.