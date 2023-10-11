Kanye West reportedly marries Bianca Censori for 'religious reasons'

Kanye West reportedly married his girlfriend Bianca Censori for "religious reasons".

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in California in December — just a month after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised — and it was previously believed to be a non-legally binding ceremony but now US Weekly reports the pair decided to marry legally to cement their relationship.

An insider told the publication: "Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal... [It was] because of religious reasons."

The source added the couple wanted to "be intimate" but they are "also in love."

It was recently revealed the ceremony was legal and took place last December with the pair using a confidential marriage licence which meant the marriage was not listed in the public record. The licence lists their wedding as having taken place in Palo Alto, California.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.

"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private... For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.

"They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married."

Kanye, 46, was previously married to reality TV star Kim — the mother of his four children — for six years. He is believed to have met Bianca, 28, when she was hired as an architectural designer at his Yeezy fashion company.

Us Weekly previously reported that Kim is fully supportive of her ex-husband's new relationship. A source said: "Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy. She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him."

