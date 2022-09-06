Kate Hudson almost threw her diamond engagement ring in the ocean after furious row with fiancé

Kate Hudson almost called off her engagement to Danny Fujikawa after they had a furious row when they got lost during a hike.

The 43-year-old actress has revealed the pair embarked on a long and sweaty walk to the beach in the scorching heat and they had a huge argument after discovering they had no idea where they were - and Kate said she almost threw her diamond ring into the sea.

She posted a video from the outing on Instagram with the caption: "Ever been on a hike where you got lost, lasted an entire day in the scorching heat, rationing water and almost ended a relationship?"

The clip showed Kate standing on the beach in a bikini after they finally made it to their destination and she recalled the horror hike, telling Danny: "Honey, the fight was on another level."

The Almost Famous star added: "We got lost. I had no idea where we were. We, like, scaled some coarse rocks? I almost threw my ring into the water and was like 'We're over!' And now we're back…"

Kate and Danny started dating in 2016 and they became parents to a daughter named Rani Rose two years later. They announced their engagement in September 2021 but have yet to confirm any wedding plans.

Kate is also mum to two boys - Ryder, 18, from her marriage to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and 10-year-old Bingham, 10, with Muse's Mat Bellamy - and she recently admitted she's open to the idea of having another baby.

Speaking on NBC's Today show. Kate declared she always wanted a large family. She explained: "At one point, I was like, oh maybe I'm done (having children) and then I met Danny, and I was like, all right, well, I got to pop them out for him."

When asked about the prospect of having another child, she admitted she'd like to have another son.

Kate said: "I don't know. I mean, if it works out that way… he needs a boy, right? His own boy."

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson feels 'like a witch', has a connection to the 'powerful moon'