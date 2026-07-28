Kayly Loh gives birth to first child

Kayly Loh has become a mum.

In an Instagram post today (July 28), the 38-year-old local actress announced the good news: "He's home. We've spent months preparing our home for him, thinking we still had a little more time.

"But he had other plans and decided he was ready to meet us a little earlier. The funny thing is... even if he had waited until his due date, I don't think I would've ever felt ready.

"Because nothing can truly prepare you for the moment you walk through your front door carrying your child for the very first time."

She added in her Instagram Story that her baby boy, known as Baby G, had arrived about two weeks earlier than expected.

Kayly's celebrity friends were ecstatic, with radio DJ Hazelle Teo tagging actresses Tay Ying and Denise Camillia Tan, writing: "Your aunties cannot wait to see you already."

Kayly, who married commercial director Jonathan Chong in 2021, announced her pregnancy in March, sharing that their baby was conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

In April, she recounted her IVF journey, revealing she was "terrified of the injections". However, after years of trying to have a child naturally, it was their only option.

She also revealed other challenges she faced, including developing ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome and bloating, which made it hard for her to fit into her outfits.

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Kayly and Chong recently had their babymoon in western Sichuan, China, where she revealed they "forgot" they were expecting a child and drove up a mountain for six hours to stay in a hotel with serene views, only to be advised by the manager that they shouldn't be there in her condition.

The hotel sat at a 3,800-metre altitude, and while Kayly felt fine, she said the risk of altitude sickness during pregnancy wasn't worth taking.

In the end, they drove six hours back down, settled in a hotel in Mount Emei and still had a good time: "Not the babymoon we planned but probably the babymoon we needed."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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