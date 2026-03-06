Local actress Kayly Loh expecting 1st child

Local actress Kayly Loh is expecting her first child.

The 37-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post today (March 6): "This winter looked a little different. While my husband and friends were chasing powder down the slopes, I was sitting out the season, growing a tiny human instead."

Kayly married her commercial director husband Jonathan Chong — whom she met through the e-commerce app Carousell — in 2021.

She added in the post: "This season may have been quieter, but somehow it feels like the most exciting one yet!"

In an interview with 8days, Kayly revealed she is currently four months pregnant with a baby boy, conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

She told the publication they are "very blessed" to have been successful at their first IVF attempt.

Kayly also shared how she faced side effects from IVF, such as bloating, which made it difficult for her to conceal her bump for filming.

Thankfully, her filming outfits were all dresses so she could still fit into them.

Besides that, she told 8days her pregnancy so far has been smooth-sailing with no morning sickness or other symptoms, which sometimes worries her. She added she is taking a temporary break from acting to focus on her pregnancy.

According to 8World, Kayly recently wrapped up filming Kid U Not, and her baby's due date is expected to be Aug 10.

