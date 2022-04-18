Kayly Loh's gorgeous retro terrace house still has a squat toilet

Local actress Kayly Loh recently unveiled her matrimonial home and surprisingly, she's gone vintage instead of the typical minimalistic or Muji-esque designs.

The place, an old terrace house, is reflective of the 33-year-old's preference for vintage-style buildings.

"I kind of wanted to preserve the original condition of the house, so a lot of things were in its existing condition," she explained in an episode of #JustSwipeLah! that was published last Tuesday (April 12).

One of the things she chose to preserve? A squat toilet located at the back of her house, with its original mosaic tiles intact.

For those who are concerned about how the actress answers nature's call, not to worry, she has a proper sitting toilet on the upper floor, where she does "most of [her] business".

Apart from her old-school toilet, the light switches in Kayly's house have also remained unchanged. "I don't think they make switches like this anymore," she remarked.

Kayly isn't the only one that seems to appreciate vintage things. It turns out that the staircase in her home also caught the eye of her wedding photographer.

"He came over to our house and saw this place, he really liked it and he was like 'We really have to take some photos over here', so we did for our pre-wedding shoot."

Speaking of her wedding, Kayly also shared a comment she received from her acting mentor, Tay Ping Hui, when he attended her big day last year.

"He came to me and said, 'After all these years, you still cry ugly.'"

Apparently, the 51-year-old had previously told Kayly she was an "ugly crier onscreen" sometime back.

"I mean like, when you cry, you're sad, you're emotional right? How do you look pretty when you cry?"

