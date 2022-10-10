Keanu Reeves’ dream MCU role matches a popular fancast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has certainly grown over the years, with more fresh faces set to come onboard its league of superheroes and villains. Keanu Reeves is one megastar who has yet to join the roster, but fans have long been speculating his superhero stint, and held on to the hope that he will one day become part of the franchise.

It's not like Reeves is removed from the comic scene, either. The John Wick and Matrix star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book BRZRKR, which was written and developed by the actor himself. It will be adapted as a two-season anime and a live-action film with him in the lead, though Reeves has also expressed keen interest in directing it.

His conversation with Kimmel steered towards the MCU when Reeves responded to the latter's queries about being a comic nerd, "I might have lost my nerd card as I got older, but when I was younger, I was pretty nerdy with comics." Kimmel later told him, "I feel that is like when you are a kid, you're a comic book nerd, but then you're 50, and you're into comics books you're a nerd." Keanu laughingly then admits "Alright, man! I'll be a nerd."

When asked on which Marvel character a 10-year-old version of himself would love to play, Reeves said after some thinking, "10-year-old me would want to — I think he'd probably want to be Ghost Rider." It's a response that matches a popular fancast, with the actor’s suave, bike-riding aura making him a good fit for the flame-licked skeletal superhuman, which was played by Nicolas Cage in the first two live-action films.

While there are no official Ghost Rider projects in the works, the validation that the actor would love to play the character will likely bring joy to many fans. However, it's unlikely that fans will see Reeves in the MCU anytime soon, as the latter has to prepare for his return to John Wick 4 and the welcome sequel to Constantine.