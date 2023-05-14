Kelly Clarkson responds to claims of toxic work environment on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson has responded to claims that there is a toxic work environment on her talk show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been rocked by reports that there is toxicity behind the scenes and the pop star has taken to social media to react to the "unacceptable" suggestion from former workers on the programme.

Kelly, 41, wrote on Instagram: "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right.

"I love my team at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker continued: "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in (New York) is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

Kelly explained that she is planning to implement changes on the show as it relocates from California to New York City for the upcoming fifth season.

She said: "Part of that build will include leadership training training for all senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

A representative for the NBCUniversal chat show had also stressed that the programme is committed to creating "a safe and respectful work environment".

The spokesperson said: "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue."

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson says she was 'ripped apart' by divorce