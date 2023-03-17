Kelly Clarkson says she was 'ripped apart' by divorce

Kelly Clarkson was "ripped apart" by her divorce.

The 40-year-old singer split from Brendan Blackstock - with whom she has children River, eight, and six-year-old Remington - in 2020 after seven years of marriage and she admitted she fought for "years" to make their relationship "everything it possibly could be" before they ultimately went their separate ways.

Asked what divorce did to her on Angie Martinez's 'IRL' podcast, Kelly replied: "It rips you apart whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work.

"I think the thing about divorce - especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing - the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision.

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make - not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work.'

"I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

The Because of You hitmaker is proud her children can speak openly about the impact the divorce has had on them and makes sure she checks in on them every night to find out how they are feeling.

She said: "I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'

"Especially the past two years... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mummy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'

"I think [it's important to be] communicating with them and ... not treating them like an adult, because they're not, but not treating them like a child.

"They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."