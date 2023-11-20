Kelly Poon gives birth to baby boy on husband's birthday

Singaporean singer Kelly Poon has given birth to a baby boy.

Her husband, Taiwanese music producer Roger Yo, announced the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday (Nov 19) night.

The 41-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on the same day, wrote: "Birthday gift this year!"

Kelly, 40, also shared the post in an Instagram Story with the caption: "My husband's present, my darling."

Many celebrities and fans congratulated the couple, including local singer-actress Boon Hui Lu, actress Yvonne Lim and radio personality Kenneth Chung.

Kelly, who is best known for being the first runner-up in the 2005 Project SuperStar singing contest, revealed her pregnancy at her gender reveal party in August, when she was six months pregnant.

Speaking to Taiwanese publication Liberty Times then, she shared that she and Roger, who married in February 2020, had been trying for a baby for the past three years and she sought medical help for the past year.

She added that due to her advanced maternal age, they wanted to make sure that everything was okay before announcing the pregnancy.

