Kelly Poon recalls fondly at son's 100-day celebration: 'I often roll my eyes and scream internally, FML!'

To every parent of a newborn, there would definitely be many happy moments as you follow your child's growth and wish they could have all the best things in the world.

Despite that, there are also times when all you could think of is: "FML".

Singaporean singer Kelly Poon celebrated her son's 100th day in an Instagram post yesterday (March 4). In a post on Dec 19, she revealed that the baby's name is Keane.

"He no longer sleeps when he is full or eats when he has enough sleep. He knows how to talk to himself, how to ask for company and even knows how to pretend. He has really grown," the 40-year-old wrote affectionately.

Keane, whom Kelly shares with her Taiwanese musician husband Roger Yo, 41, was born last November, coincidentally on the latter's birthday. She shared previously that they have been trying for a baby for the past three years since getting married in 2020, but had not been successful.

She later sought help from Chinese and Western medicine to improve her health, and announced her pregnancy in August last year.

Kelly wrote in her latest post that there were many changes in their son in the past few months.

"He sees, hears and grasps more things. He also loves to act, pretends to cough, acts pitiful and aggrieved, pouts, cries, begs for hugs and spends more time walking the streets. He doesn't stand on ceremony at all!" she shared.

Kelly also said that although many of their friends encouraged them to get help in caring for Keane, she and Roger intend to take on the responsibility by themselves till he is one year old.

She added: "But to be honest, I really break down. I often roll my eyes and scream internally, FML!

"But when I see him knitting his eyebrows together, unsure what important matters he was worrying about, and looking cute while asleep, I would think, 'Forget it, I won't hold it against you. Luckily, you are kind of cute.'"

ALSO READ: Benz Hui's daughter sells 2 Singapore cafes to follow husband to Hong Kong

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.