Kenny Loggins slams Donald Trump for using his '80s hit Danger Zone in AI-generated video

Kenny Loggins has slammed US President Donald Trump for using his '80s hit Danger Zone in an AI-generated video.

The 77-year-old star has requested that the world leader "immediately" remove the clip — which takes aim at protestors in the US — from his Truth Social account, stating he does not want to be linked to "something created with the sole purpose of dividing" people.

A news bulletin on the singer's official website began: "Late Saturday (Oct 18), President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account that portrayed him dumping brown sludge on a crowd of protesters while wearing a crown and flying overhead in a jet labelled King Trump.

"The music accompanying the video clip was Kenny Loggins' hit recording Danger Zone, from the 1986 motion picture Top Gun (it was also used in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick)."

In a personal statement, Kenny added: "This is an unauthorised use of my performance of Danger Zone. Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video be removed immediately.

"I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart and we need to find new ways to come together.

"We're all Americans and we're all patriotic. There is no 'us and them' — that's not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It's all of us. We're in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."

Trump's AI video was seemingly a response to the recent No Kings protests, which took place in major cities across America over the weekend. Famous faces including Robert De Niro and Pedro Pascal were among those in attendance.

The demonstrations were held in opposition to Trump's perceived authoritarianism during his second term.

[[nid:724227]]