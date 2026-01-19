Kent Cheng thanks 'shifu' Chow Yun Fat for training him for 10km run

Hong Kong veteran actor Kent Cheng recently completed his first 10km run and it's all thanks to fellow star Chow Yun Fat.

The 74-year-old, who ran in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Jan 18, said in a Douyin post today (Jan 19) that he had never been exposed to running as an exercise before.

He shared: "I trained from mid-March last year till this month, which is 10 months to be exact, starting from zero. I completed 10km and felt very happy.

"I especially want to thank my shifu (Mandarin for teacher, referring to Yun Fat). I was able to fulfil my dream under his guidance and supervision. I also want to thank my teammates for their encouragement."

He motivated his viewers to set goals by trying out new things and working hard towards completing them.

Kent, who is known for playing the intellectually disabled Fei Mao in Hong Kong film Why Me? (1985) and dramas Forrest Cat (1997) and Forrest Cat II (1999), had been plagued by rumours of his own death in recent years. He created a Douyin account in October 2025, where he stated in his profile introduction: "Don't worry, I am still alive!".

He also shared in one of his videos that he had lost 35kg to regain his health, as he had multiple health issues including diabetes.

After the run on Jan 18, Yun Fat told reporters he had the most companions accompanying him this year. Besides Kent, the other members in his team included actors Paw Hee Ching, 76, and Lau Kong, 79.

The 70-year-old shared that he and Hee Ching have been running together for six years and joked that the team members are "several hundred years old" with their ages combined.

Yun Fat completed his run in about two hours and said that they chatted along the way, adding: "It's not about the results, it's about completing it."

