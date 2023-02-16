Kevin Feige plans staggered Disney+ shows and plots 80-year MCU legacy

Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige has a lot of wishes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Aside from actualising the Multiverse Saga also known as Phases four, five and six, he wants to create a legacy of movies and tv shows that much like the comics they adapt, will last a century.

For that legacy to come true, Feige has taken a page from the comics and has begun his journey of diversifying the movies and tv shows to come out under his leadership.

The recent Disney+ series Ms Marvel elevated creators of various backgrounds whilst She-Hulk surprised fans with a unique genre and tone.

This is akin to the comic book world where readers have the option to try and experience something new while still enjoying their go-to reads. Feige believes this is how the medium was able to this long and wants to do the same for the MCU.

"It's like when people go to the comic shops. There's Spider-Man and the Avengers and the big title ones. And sometimes you pick up a one-off or an experiment from an artist or writer that you're a fan of.

That's why the comics have been around for 80-plus years, and I want Marvel Studios to be around that long, if not longer. So, we have to continue to do different types of things," said the Marvel Studios President (via Entertainment Weekly).

Kevin Feige.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Marvel

Moving forward, the MCU will also be staggering its Disney+ releases too. Alluding to an SNL skit starring Pedro Pascal, Feige notes that there are plenty of streaming shows available, including the ones created by Marvel Studios and that spacing out these shows will allow each release to shine.

He adds: "I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there — and so much 'content' as they say, which is a word that I hate.

"But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase five and six. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

Feige was unclear if he meant the shows' releases will be spaced out or that the studios will release fewer shows in a year but when pressed he responded: "Both".

Next up for the MCU is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton. The movie will kick off Phase five of the MCU and will hit theatres on Feb 16, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

