Kevin Feige reveals Secret Invasion series takes place during 5-year Blip

As excitement around She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues to grow, so does fan interest around all the other upcoming Marvel Disney+ series, including Secret Invasion.

The highly-anticipated series was first announced in 2020 and will adapt the popular Skrull invasion story arc from the original comics. In the comics, the alien shape-shifting species infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Although very little information has been revealed about the project, such as whether or not the series will adhere to the original source material, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has announced that it will take place within the MCU timeline.

According to the Marvel President, the upcoming show is set "during the Blip, when half of the Universe was decimated by Thanos, and will explore the events that happened in that period." (via Hollywood Handle).

Secret Invasion sees the return of Samuel L. Jackson to the MCU as Nick Fury. Joining him are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle, who will continue in his role as James Rhodes aka War Machine.

Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Talos, one of the leaders of the remaining Skrull refugees. He was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home impersonating Fury who was off-world on a mission with the Skrulls. Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the lead villain in the series and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Setting the Secret Invasion series during the Blip, raises a lot of questions. In Avengers: Infinity War, Fury was seen fading from existence in the post-credits. In Avengers: Endgame, the surviving Avengers also believed him to be dead. The next time we saw him was in Endgame at Tony Stark's funeral.

Exactly how Fury survived the Blip remains to be seen but whatever it is, Marvel has a lot of explaining to do - and it better make sense. Currently, no release date has been set for Secret Invasion. However, the series is rumoured to be slated for late 2022 or early 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.