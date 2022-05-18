She-Hulk: Attorney at Law makes smashing debut in new trailer, premieres this August

As the superhero hype continues to rage on the silver screen, the small screen is not pulling back on the world-saving theatrics either.

Riding on the wave of the superhero renaissance, Disney+ has released a new trailer showing She-Hulk in action, alongside a premiere date for the show.

The 1:47-minute reel sees She-Hulk tag-teaming with Hulk, and fighting Abomination. Previously, brief snippets of footage showed Bruce Banner in full as the Hulk, confirming earlier reports and speculation that he'll be making an appearance in the legal comedy series.

It's also nice to finally get a full look at She-Hulk, who was only shown from the back prior to this trailer drop.

The synopsis for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is as follows:

"This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

PHOTO: Disney+

The description is very in line with Walter's comic book origins, which should spell good news for the more enthusiastic fans.

Abomination's appearance is particularly exciting as well, especially with his cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, marking the character's return to the fray after his last major outing in 2008'sThe Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk is now slated for launch on Aug 17, 2022, and will star Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black fame as the lead. She is joined by The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, who has been tapped to play the supervillian Titania, as well as Renee Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Ginger Gonzaga.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Kat Coiro, meanwhile, will serve as director.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.