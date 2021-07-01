Kevin Feige says that’s Wong vs. The Abomination in Shang-Chi trailer

If you’ve watched the recent trailer to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is no secret that The Abomination will be making its appearance once again in the MCU.

Keen-eyed fans would have noticed from the trailer that a character or creature similar to his build is seen in the last few seconds, with a few added improvements on the side such as larger fins along the spine.

The villain in this scene seems to be fighting in what looks like an underground tournament against an adversary that looks a lot like Wong, who was first introduced in Doctor Strange.

However, the actor playing Wong was not officially on the Shang-Chi cast list, making fans question the whole scenario.

Fortunately, through a recent interview conducted by Rotten Tomatoes with Kevin Feige, our suspicions about the whole situation are cleared. Feige revealed that our eyes indeed were not deceiving us.

“Yes, we just recently released the final trailer for Shang-Chi,” said Feige.

“Some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they hadn’t seen in many years named The Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong. And I can say that the reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong.”

Additionally, the trailer also shows off another villain: The Mandarin. In the comics, the character was the founder of the Ten Rings, and thus, will be making a proper debut in this upcoming solo film.

The Mandarin

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as the titular hero who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and more. The big Marvel movie is expected to hit cinemas on Sept. 3, 2021.

ALSO READ: Marvel's new action-packed trailer for Shang-Chi has a surprising cameo

This article was first published in Geek Culture.