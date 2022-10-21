Khloe Kardashian considering getting a boob job

Khloe Kardashian is considering a boob job.

The 38-year-old reality star wore a latex top which she thought made her breasts "look great" and cannot stop thinking about the idea of an enhancement to make them as "ample" as Kim and Kourtney's cleavages.

She said: "I am really contemplating getting my boobs done - it is something I think about all the time. I am wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now. And I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want a fuller - like, when you see me in a bikini, I don't have cleavage. Like, my sisters have ample cleavage!"

Meanwhile, elder sister and SKIMS founder Kim - who was previously married to rap star Kanye West and has North, nine, Saint six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him - was seen to be "approving" photos of herself for social media while on a trip to Miami and explained she "never trusts" anyone to tell her she looks good in pictures because her activity on Instagram is a "business."

Speaking on Thursday's (Oct 20) episode of 'The Kardashians', she added: "I am approving photos. Those were the images from the dinner and inside our SKIMS pop-up. I don't trust anybody else to tell me when I look good. Because we are in Miami and it is a whole different setting, I try to kill as many birds with one stone as possible.

"Of course, I put on a SKIMS bikini and took photos just in the glam room with the pretty background. You guys always like the Instagram grid and that is a business."