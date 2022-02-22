Kids ask Baey Yam Keng 'kor kor': Have you ever farted while receiving an award?

Kids say the darndest things, especially when they are motivated by a reward.

In the latest episode of Hello Big Shots! on Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube page, six young children asked Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng a variety of questions ranging from the normal to the weird.

One of the kids was rather glib, calling the 51-year-old 'kor kor', or big brother, even though Baey is old enough to be his dad.

Baey — who's the MP for Tampines GRC and also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport — was asked why durians aren't allowed on public transport, why he's the "MP for Our Tampines Hub", if he cooks for his children and whether he has a girlfriend as well as a wife.

The strangest question was from a boy who asked if he's ever farted while receiving an award.

"Why do you ask? Has it happened to you before?" Baey cleverly diverted the question.

A second boy then revealed they were promised ice creams if they asked him weird questions.

Baey replied he has farted but has never gotten an award before.

He proved to be bluffing when he showed his primary school report book later.

Not only did he score full marks for Maths and 96 for Science in Primary Six semester two, but he also topped his cohort of 334 pupils that year.

Before the episode ended, a little girl shyly asked him for his handphone number.

Baey looked shocked at the 'brazen' request and asked: "Why do you want my handphone number?"

"So that I can call you for help if my car breaks down," she laughed.

