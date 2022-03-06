Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West's threatening Eazy music video

Kim Kardashian is "furious" over Kanye West's threatening Eazy music video.

In the recently released video, Kim's former husband Kanye, 44, kidnapped, tied up and buried a Claymation version of Kim's boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, leaving the reality TV star angry and upset.

A source told PEOPLE: "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

Along with the threatening video, Kanye's song also features the lyrics: "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Meanwhile, Kim, 41, recently spoke out about Kanye's outbursts, saying they have "created emotional distress" for her.

She said in a divorce court filing: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye - who has changed his name to Ye - last year. The couple have four children together, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm.

