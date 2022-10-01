Kim Kardashian says she loves to 'live it up' on her private jet

Kim Kardashian loves to 'live it up' on her private jet.

The 41-year-old star owns her own jet, and Kim recently revealed to Kendall Jenner, her half-sister, that she loves to indulge herself when she's in the air.

During an episode of 'The Kardashians', Kendall called Kim to inform her that she was "going to go get a quick spray tan" before their flight.

Kim replied: "A spray tan before my flight?"

Kendall then explained: "No, it's a three-hour one so I sit in it for three hours and then shower it off."

However, Kim urged Kendall to reconsider her plans, suggesting she didn't want her to damage the expensive interior of the plane.

She said: "Have you seen the cashmere seats? You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats."

Despite this, the brunette beauty promised to "live it up" on the flight.

She told Kendall: "Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there."

Meanwhile, Kim recently announced that she's launching a home accessories collection.

The reality star confirmed that her new collection - which includes a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and waste basket - will be released on Oct 6.

Kim - who lives in a US$60 million (S$85 million) mansion in Hidden Hills, California - said: "When I designed the packaging for my SKKN BY KIM skincare line, I drew inspiration from concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone.

"I knew I wanted to complement my skincare collection with home accessories, designed to display my products and elevate the home with modern, minimalistic elegance.

"When designing this collection, I wanted to bring the monochromatic interior design elements from my home to others."

