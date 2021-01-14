Kim Kardashian West and family gift crew 30 Rolex watches to celebrate end of reality show

The E! reality show wrapped its final scenes recently and to celebrate the end of an era, they handed over the $10,000 (S$13,300) timepieces to each of the 30 crew members, TMZ reports.

Kim previously admitted she was "officially sobbing" as the show wrapped.

Taking a selfie holding a glass of champagne, she shared with her millions of Instagram followers: "Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second."

The 40-year-old star also shared a quick behind-the-scenes video, where she admitted it was "crazy" that the show was coming to an end.

In the clip, she said: "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again - isn't that so crazy?! So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out. Cheers to - I don't know - 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Kris previously claimed social media was to blame for the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians because people aren't so focused on TV.

Of the family's decision to end the show, she explained: "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."